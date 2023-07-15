Police urge public to be vigilant against loan app fraud

July 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have urged the public to remain alert against offers by illegal moneylenders who are doing online business using vulnerable mobile applications to canvas customers.

Unemployed youths and homemakers from lower middle class families continue to be the soft targets of loan sharks despite the stringent monitoring process initiated by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to police sources, the minimum documentation process and the speedy release of funds continue to be the main lure for the lower income groups to experiment with loan apps. People who are denied loans by approved public and private sector banks owing to unsatisfactory credit payment score and security requirements are also vulnerable groups, they say.

“The usual trick is to steal documents and photos stored in the phone using the app to blackmail defaulters. Exorbitant interest rates are applied on even small credits which will naturally make repayment a tough challenge,” says a cyber cell officer who has dealt with such complaints. There are many who are still unaware of such apps and are prone to exploitation, he adds.

Fraudsters largely depend on social media sites to advertise credit schemes and details of apps, prompting customers to download them. Most such apps are designed in such a way to steal information and documents stored in the customers’ mobile phones. Illegally accessed personal images and documents are employed to blackmail customers who are unable to pay dues in time.

Data available with the police reveal that over 1,500 cyber cases, a majority of them related to loss of money following various online scams, have been reported in the district since the beginning of 2023. Fearing formalities, several persons who have been cheated are yet to file complaints with the police. Cyber cell officials say citizens can easily report their grievances through the helpline 1930.

