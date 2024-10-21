Police unfold fabricated story behind money heist in Koyilandy

The Koyilandy police on Monday cracked a trumped-up robbery story fabricated by a youth with the support of his two friends to cart off ₹62 lakh that he had been entrusted with by an agency for replenishing ATMs in Kozhikode district. The accused are Suhail Sulaiman, 24, of Payyoli, Mohammed Thaha, 27, of Kadaloor, and Mohammed Yasar, 20, of Thikkodi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police sources said that Suhail, who posed as both the complainant and victim, became the prime suspect along with his friends following a scientific investigation into the staged events. The petitioner’s dubious account of the incident helped the investigators uncover the premeditated crime and the fabricated story behind it, they added.

On October 19, Suhail alleged that he was robbed of ₹25 lakh while en route to replenish an ATM at Kurudimukku near Koyilandy. He claimed that two assailants attacked him, leaving him unconscious in his car after spraying red chilli in his face. However, the police were reportedly skeptical of his story and questioned him for more details. The fraud was exposed when he allegedly confessed to the crime within hours of interrogation and revealed the identities of his two accomplices.

Police officers who were part of the special investigation squad said that they managed to recover ₹42.5 lakh from the suspects, who were taken to various spots for gathering evidence before being remanded in judicial custody on Monday. An intensified search is also under way for other suspects Payyoli who allegedly took part in the criminal conspiracy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.