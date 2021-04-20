Police unearth woman’s body

MALAPPURAM

20 April 2021 22:01 IST

The police unearthed the body of a woman from Chottur, near Valanchery, in the district on Tuesday. The body is suspected to be that of a 21-year-old woman who had gone missing 40 days ago.

A police team investigating the missing of Subeera Farhath, daughter of Kabeer, exhumed the body from a vacant piece of land some 300 metres from Farhath’s house.

Farhath was seen last on March 10 when she left her house for a dental clinic at Vettichira, where she worked. But she did not reach the clinic.

The police questioned several persons in connection with her missing.

The body is yet to be confirmed as that of Farhath’s.

In the last few days, the police had focused their investigation on suspected digging of land in the nearby places. The body was unearthed when the police dug up a location where the soil was found moved in

recent weeks.

The police said they had got some clues, and the culprits would be arrested soon.