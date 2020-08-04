Police turn saviours for tribal students

Students of the Kallupara settlement with officers and SPCs of the Vithura police station.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 August 2020 00:12 IST

They did not have access to online classes

The Kerala Police and a group of Student Police Cadets (SPC) have turned saviours for a bunch of tribal students in Vithura who do not have access to online learning.

Ten students of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vithura stared at an uncertain future when the government decided to commence the new academic year through online classes. The children who hailed from the Kallupara tribal settlement colony remained helpless even as their schoolmates warmed up to the new mode of learning.

A visit made by officials of the Vithura police station, led by sub-inspector S.L. Sudheesh, proved to be a life-changer for the 19 economically disadvantaged families of the settlement who shared their woes.

Advertising

Advertising

The journey also gave the officers a first-hand experience of the hardships faced by the students who tread a difficult path on foot to reach their school six kilometres away.

Through its E-vidyarambham scheme, the police procured educational tools including a television and tablet for the tribal students. While State Police Chief Loknath Behera directly handed over one of the items to a student at the police headquarters, the rest were transported to the settlement by police officers and SPCs.

A projector, chairs, whiteboard, tablets, books, television and other tools, many of which were bought using contributions from various sources, were all taken to the colony.

Taken by surprise, the residents of the settlement joined hands to construct a makeshift 300-sq.ft classroom using reeds and bamboo. The students are also being imparted lessons by their teachers and police officials. The SPCs have also expressed willingness to clear doubts over phone.