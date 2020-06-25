Police turn barren hill into a birds’ haven

The small hillock of Paruthippara, in the outskirts of Adoor, barely had any tree branches for birds to roost when it was made the headquarters of the Kerala Armed Police-III in 2003.

Over 17 years, the camp has been converted into a verdant patch, making it home for a variety of birds too. Incumbent Commandant Aravind Sukumaran, with the support of his wife Indu Chinta, an environmentalist, actively followed the footsteps of his predecessors in preserving the eco-friendly ambience of the camp.

Ms. Indu who did her postgraduation in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois even conducted a bird survey at the camp during the three-month lockdown period. Ms. Indu told The Hindu that she could spot more than 25 bird species at the camp. Even birds that are endemic to Western Ghats have started roosting on tree branches on the sprawling camp premises, says she.

Dr. Sukumaran and Ms. Indu have also grown many fruit plants and revived those trees that were dying, making the police camp a happy place for several birds, butterflies, and fireflies.

Ms. Indu said the birds she could identify at the camp included Little Egret, Oriental Magpie-Robin, Purple-rumped Sunbird, Rufous Treepie, White-cheeked Barbet, and Yellow-billed Babbler. The White-cheeked Barbet is endemic to the Western Ghats. “You hear the barbets more, as they like to sit and move around in the upper reaches of trees. They are rarely on the ground. But, they have a loud and distinct call,” she said.

Need for safety

“Pretty little Chestnut-headed bee-eaters used to pay only hurried visits. With their bright red heads, yellow necks and black eye stripes, they are absolutely delightful to watch. Indian Paradise Flycatcher too very briefly visited us as though the police camp was its transit halt,” says Ms. Indu.

The KAP-III camp also stands testimony to how creating a safe environment for birdlife can provide for their wider distribution, naturally increasing their numbers and restoring healthy ecosystems.