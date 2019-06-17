Police troubled by its own workplace issues

The State police are looking into workplace behavioural issues that resulted in at least two instances of infringement of service rules that govern the armed force last week.

Top officials said they were attempting to fathom the issues that led to the murder of a woman civil police officer by a colleague in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The civil police officer suspected to be responsible for the crime had suffered severe burns and was in no condition to talk, investigators said.

Their preliminary inference was that the incident was a crime of passion.

Investigators were vetting their electronic communication, including messages, to understand the motive for the crime.

Action stayed

Top officials said they have temporarily stayed possible departmental action against Circle Inspector V.S. Navas, who went absent without leave following a purported tiff on wireless with his immediate supervisor.

They said the police would ask Mr. Navas to undergo counselling and a psychological evaluation. Officials said the CI had a good track record as an officer. They said his supervisor had not used any profanity on wireless after the CI failed to answer the roll call of enforcers on night duty.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran portrayed the incidents as a reflection on the government’s incompetence.