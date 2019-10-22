Police to verify Manju Warrier’s complaint

The Kerala Police are poised to open a preliminary inquiry into actor Manju Warrier’s complaint that her estranged business partner and film director V.A. Shrikumar Menon posed a grave threat to her life, reputation, and financial security.

The actor met State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday and aired her grievances in person.

Investigators said Ms. Warrier’s accusations against Mr. Menon assumed some measure of gravity given the intense social focus on the safety of women in the Malayalam cinema industry in the backwash of the high-profile kidnapping and rape of a woman actor in Kochi in 2017.

Notably, the police had arraigned several industry insiders, including a top actor, as accused in the case.

The actor’s complaint has cast the director under a harsh spotlight.

Ms. Warrier had starred alongside Mohanlal in Mr. Menon’s recent film Odiyan.

The actor had accused the director of having abused her verbally on the sets of the cinema and orchestrated a social media smear to defame her.

Reason for dispute

A charitable body which the actor had founded in 2013, Manju Warrier Foundation, lay at the heart of her dispute with Mr. Menon.

The foundation had struck an agreement with PUSH, a firm owned by Mr. Menon, to undertake philanthropic work.

However, Ms. Warrier terminated the contract with the firm, depriving Mr. Menon of his regular commission.

Ms. Warrier told the police that she had handed over signed blank papers, cheques, and other financial documents to Mr. Menon to do the foundation’s work. She feared that Mr. Menon could misuse the materials to ruin her financially and sought their immediate return. Ms. Warrier also submitted an audio clipping, possibly of a mobile phone conversation, which investigators said might hold incriminating evidence if proven to be authentic and untampered.

The police would seek legal opinion to find out whether Ms. Warrier’s complaint revealed a cognisable offence that warranted the registration of a case.

In a Facebook post, perceived to be highly critical of Ms. Warrier, Mr. Menon said he would cooperate with the probe.