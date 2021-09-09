Police to seek custody of accused in connection with illegal possession of firearms

KOCHI

The Kalamasserry police on Monday will seek the custody of all 19 accused, mostly residents of Kashmir, remanded in judicial custody on charge of possessing guns and ammunition without valid licence while working for a private cash logistics firm that offered security for transporting and filling cash in ATMs.

The police found that the 19 guns seized were mostly single barrel, except for three which were double barrel, and were procured illegally on forged licences. One of the guns was found to have been procured from Pathankot in Punjab as per an entry in a seized document while the origin of the other weapons remains to be located.

“We will have to interrogate the accused and take them outside the State, including Kashmir, to collect evidence. As of now, no more accused remain to be arrested in this connection though probe will be conducted to ascertain whether similar incidents have taken place elsewhere. We are also trying to track down those who helped to forge licences,” said police sources.

The accused were deployed for offering security to vehicles used for transporting cash to ATMs. Arrests of personnel of the same firm on similar grounds in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week led to the arrests here. The firm used to offer security service to multiple banks, police said.

Both the accused and the firm that engaged them were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.