Police to probe death of polytechnic student

Updated - August 25, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvallam police have launched an investigation into the death of a 19-year old polytechnic student who allegedly committed suicide shortly after being suspended by his college.

Bijith Kumar, 18, the son of Biju and Dalimol from Kaithavila near Vellar, was found hanging in a bathroom in his house on Friday. He purportedly took the drastic action after being suspended for appearing intoxicated during class hours.

The deceased was a first-year electrical and electronics engineering student at MG College of Engineering and Polytechnic in Vandithadam. The institution had adopted disciplinary action against five students, including Bijith, for allegedly consuming liquor.

Following the incident, the relatives of the deceased took the body to the college and staged a protest. They alleged Bijith had been subjected to ragging by being force-fed alcohol by other students at the college.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who visited the family at their house on Sunday, assured legal support in the issue.

 (Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056) (EOM)

