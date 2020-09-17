Police to organise two-day virtual cyber meet

Governor to inaugurate Cocon today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate a two-day virtual cyber conference, Cocon, here on Friday.

The online conference, organised by the Kerala Police, will discuss the latest developments in cyber world, especially hacking and security technology, amid the challenges of COVID-19.

Prince Michel de Yugoslavie will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural.

Bessie Pang, executive director of The Society For The Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB), will deliver the introductory remarks. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will speak on cybersecurity post COVID-19. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will speak on contemporary digital security and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on challenges to privacy.

Speakers

Chris Roberts who is also known as ‘Plane Hacker,’ National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre director Ajeet Bajpai, Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Cybercrime and Anti-money Laundering Section chief Neil Walsh, and Forward Looking Threat Research senior researcher Fyodor Yarochkin will be some of the prominent names to take part in the conference, being organised in association with the Information Security Research Association and POLYCB.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory of the conference on Saturday.

More than 6,000 people have registered for the conference. For details, visit https://india.c0c0n.org/2020/