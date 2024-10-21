GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police to move court for custody of accused in mobile phone theft case

Published - October 21, 2024 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mulavukad police investigating the alleged theft of around 35 mobile phones during the concert of an international artiste at Bolgatty earlier this month are set to move the court for the custody of the two accused in the case. They were arrested from Delhi.

Theft of phones at concert in Kochi: four held from Delhi, Thane

Another police team in Mumbai are set to return with another two accused in a couple of days. The police have so far recovered 23 phones, including 15 iPhones, during an operation spanning multiple States.

The police suspect that two separate gangs of four persons each from Delhi and Mumbai carried out the thefts. The arrests were made at Daryaganj in Delhi and Thane in Mumbai.

However, the investigation team has not yet detected any contact or connection between the two gangs and even suspect that it could be a coincidence that they had the same target. A custodial interrogation of the accused along with evidence collection is expected to give the police a better idea, said sources.

