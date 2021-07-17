Police to launch pink protection project

Aim is to tackle problems faced by women, including domestic violence, dowry issues

The Kerala Police are all set to launch a pink protection project that aims at tackling problems faced by women, including domestic violence, dowry-linked atrocities and cyberbullying.

During his media briefing on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the project, which would come into effect on Monday, would encompass various components intended to protecting women in public and private places, and in the cyberworld.

The pink janamaithri beat, one of the components, will involve police officers conducting regular house visits and collecting details of instances of domestic violences through constant interactions with panchayat members, neighbours and other residents in specific areas. Such details will later be handed over to station house officers for necessary action.

Specially-trained women police officers designated with the pink beat will be deployed to rein in women harassment. Pink control rooms will also be establish in each district to coordinate their efforts.

Pink shadow patrol team and pink Romeo bike patrol units, comprising women police officers, will take to the road on Monday.