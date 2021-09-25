Police to launch digital de-addiction centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 September 2021 20:33 IST

To rid youngsters of cell phone and online gaming addiction

The Kerala Police will launch digital de-addiction centres to rid youngsters of cell phone and online gaming addiction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

He said a centralised facility would soon be established and the service would be extended to all districts later.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating new police station buildings and child-friendly spaces established at various places via videoconference.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the police would play a crucial role during the reopening of schools in November, Mr. Vijayan said they would have to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocol and ensure that drivers, helpers, and other workers in school buses were vaccinated.

Saluting the services rendered by the personnel during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said the police force acquired a different role by serving the public amid intense challenges.

“During the past year-and-a-half, many police officers contracted the infection and some even succumbed to the disease. Despite such hardships, the police have persevered to help the public,” he said.

Besides 20 child-friendly buildings and several police station buildings, the Tourist Protection and Police Assistance Centre at Ponmudi, a Command and Control Centre at Munnar, a mess barrack at the Women Police Battalion at Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram, and a women’s barrack at the Special Operation Group at Areekode in Malappuram were among those that there inaugurated.

State Police Chief Anil Kant presided over the function.