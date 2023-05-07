ADVERTISEMENT

Police to keep tabs on film sets to prevent drug abuse

May 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Film Chamber extends support to police in order to keep actors who use narcotics at bay from the film field

The Hindu Bureau

Shadow police personnel will be deployed at film sets, while raids will be conducted, if need be, to keep tabs on drugs abuse by movie actors and others, K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kochi City), said here on Sunday.

This comes in the wake of a high-level meeting that was held in Kochi recently, after many members of the film fraternity expressed concerns about drug use among a section of actors. Action will be taken if any complaint is received, he added.

The police is in the know of film personalities who relied on drugs. Actor Tini Tom was the latest among actors to speak of drug use among many young actors, considering the heavy toll it took on their health in the form of, among other symptoms, cracking of teeth. This was a reason his wife was reluctant to permit his son to act in a movie.

The Kerala Film Chamber has extended support to the police in order to keep actors who used narcotic drugs at bay from the film field.

