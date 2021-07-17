Police to intensify vigil during 3-day relaxed phase of curbs

With the State set to enter a three-day relaxed phase of restrictions starting Sunday on account of Bakrid, the police are set to intensify vigil to ensure the guidelines are strictly complied so that the festivities do not lead to a spike in COVID-19 caseload.

State Police Chief Anil Kant issued instructions to District Police Chiefs to enforce physical distancing and other basic COVID-19 norms amid the relaxations. In view of the government permitting a maximum of 40 people in places of worship, the District Police Chiefs, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and station house officers have been directed to constantly liaison with religious leaders and representatives of various communities to ensure the guidelines are met.

According to the police, discussions must also be held with traders’ representatives stressing on the need to implement COVID-19 norms in shops. Special focus must be given for local bodies that come under the C and D categories. Announcements will also be made to ensure the public cooperate with social distancing norms without fail.

While maximum deployment will be made throughout the period, beat patrol, mobile patrol, and women police motorcycle patrol units, will also be deployed.