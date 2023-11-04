HamberMenu
Police to intensify surveillance on Manaveeyam Veedhi following clash

Man assaulted following altercation over playing music on the road

November 04, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have initiated an investigation into a clash that broke out among two groups on Manaveeyam Veedhi amid the Keraleeyam festival during the early hours of Saturday.

The Museum police registered a case against two identifiable persons in connection with the alleged assault on Poonthura native Aksal during a brawl that occurred purportedly over playing music on the street. The case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous means or instruments) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident which occurred around 2 a.m. in the presence of hundreds of revellers has prompted the City police to mull stringent enforcement steps in the area.

According to official sources, nine cases of similar nature have been registered after the renovated Manaveeyam Veedhi was reopened a month ago to become Kerala’s first ‘nightlife centre’.

The police will bolster its presence on the street, particularly during the late hours. The existing force attached to the police aid post there has been found to be inadequate to handle crowds. In addition, the police will also utilise rapid drug screeners in a bid to rein in substance abuse and anti-social activities.

