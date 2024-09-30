Police to intensify drug crackdown and enhance crime prevention measures

The State Police has decided to intensify action against narcotic crimes and other criminal activities.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Kerala Police Headquarters on Monday, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb emphasised the urgency of completing investigations in narcotic cases, and directed officers to expedite the urgency of submitting charge sheets.

He also highlighted the need for the Janamaithri police to ramp up anti-drug initiatives, urging collaborations with schools and colleges to raise awareness among students.

It was also decided to extend the crime mapping system, currently utilised in Ernakulam, across the State to enhance the police machinery’s ability to track and combat criminal activities. Moreover, awareness campaigns targeting cyber crimes and online financial frauds will be rolled out statewide.

To further bolster public safety, night patrols will be intensified, with Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IGs) tasked with overseeing these operations. Special inspections will also be conducted to identify vehicles with fake number plates.

Special Branch units will be strengthened in the districts. Special training will be imparted to officials of the Special Branch for the purpose.

Range Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) have been tasked with monitoring child abuse cases with delayed charge sheets to initiate necessary steps.

District Police Chiefs have also been instructed to closely monitor the activities of Maoist groups and to adopt appropriate measures for intervention.

