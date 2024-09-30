GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police to intensify drug crackdown and enhance crime prevention measures

Published - September 30, 2024 11:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Police has decided to intensify action against narcotic crimes and other criminal activities.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Kerala Police Headquarters on Monday, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb emphasised the urgency of completing investigations in narcotic cases, and directed officers to expedite the urgency of submitting charge sheets.

He also highlighted the need for the Janamaithri police to ramp up anti-drug initiatives, urging collaborations with schools and colleges to raise awareness among students.

It was also decided to extend the crime mapping system, currently utilised in Ernakulam, across the State to enhance the police machinery’s ability to track and combat criminal activities. Moreover, awareness campaigns targeting cyber crimes and online financial frauds will be rolled out statewide.

To further bolster public safety, night patrols will be intensified, with Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IGs) tasked with overseeing these operations. Special inspections will also be conducted to identify vehicles with fake number plates.

Special Branch units will be strengthened in the districts. Special training will be imparted to officials of the Special Branch for the purpose.

Range Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) have been tasked with monitoring child abuse cases with delayed charge sheets to initiate necessary steps.

District Police Chiefs have also been instructed to closely monitor the activities of Maoist groups and to adopt appropriate measures for intervention.

Published - September 30, 2024 11:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.