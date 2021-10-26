Kerala

Police to hold drone development hackathon

The Kerala Police are organising the first International Drone Development Hackathon Series, Drone KP 2021, on December 10.

The programme will bring together organisations, academia and technology enthusiasts in order to improve operational effectiveness of policing by leveraging drone-enabled technologies and to devise mechanisms to counter the emerging threats posed by drones.

Registration on

State Police Chief Anil Kant on Tuesday inaugurated its official website (www.drone.cyberdome.kerala.gov.in) and launched participant registration for the hackathon. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) and Cyberdome nodal officer Manoj Abraham and Deputy Inspector General (Armed Police Battalion) P. Prakash were present at the programme held at the State Police Headquarters.

Registration will close on November 20.


