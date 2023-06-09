Police to help in curbing violation of illegal dumping of garbage

June 09, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The enforcement teams set up by the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) to monitor illegal dumping of garbage can now call the police for clamping down on rule violators as part of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ (Waste-free Kerala) campaign.

The State Police Chief has issued an order in this regard stating that a police officer can be made part of the enforcement squads of LSGIs, based on a suggestion from the Local Self- Government department (LSGD).

The order suggests that the enforcement teams can seize and confiscate vehicles carrying garbage illegally. If needed, the carriers can be arrested and legal steps could be taken against the rule violators. The order says that the measures are aimed at strengthening the waste-free State campaign by the LSGIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order, strict legal action will also be taken against production, distribution and use of banned materials, burning of waste, and littering. Dumping of toilet waste in water bodies will attract severe punishment. Awareness campaigns will be conducted regarding the hazards caused by careless handling of waste. The enforcement squads of LSGIs will conduct lightning inspections in abattoirs and eateries at regular intervals to ensure that they are functioning in a hygienic environment.

The first phase of the garbage-free campaign was held from March 13 to June 5 this year. The enforcement squad detected a total of 3,444 violations in all districts in April and May and issued notices in 2,915 cases. A fine of ₹1.09 crore had been imposed and ₹8.53 lakh had already been collected. Around 1,50,000 kg banned plastic products were also seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.