Police to enforce health protocol

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that a grim forecast that the disease might spike in Kerala in August had compelled the State to impose antibody tests on returnees as an extra tier of protection against the threat of community transmission. The tests and the process of Customs clearance could detain arrivals at airports for hours. They would require food and water at affordable rates. Airports should not overcharge them.
The government considered asymptomatic travellers as potential community transmission risks irrespective of whether they tested COVID-19 negative or positive at airports. It was acutely aware that arrivals accounted for the spike in new infections in Kerala.
Detailed log
Ideally, returnees should keep a detailed log of their daily activities, including the registration particulars of the vehicle that ferried them home and the persons they met, if at all, en route. They should head for quarantine directly and not make any social visits or participate in parties or receptions.
The police would tail expatriates home and enforce the government’s stay-at-home orders. Health workers would retest them after quarantine.
Mr. Vijayan said the police had repurposed their social role as enforcers of the COVID-19 health protocol and behaviour code. He asked civic-minded people to WhatsApp protocol breaches to police control room. The police would tighten restrictions in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath