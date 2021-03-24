Police to crack down on synthetic drugs

It follows the recent major drug haul in which four persons were arrested

The Kochi City police have ramped up action against premium synthetic drugs in the wake of a major drug haul, the biggest in recent times, last week in which four persons were arrested and 721 LSD stamps and 1.02 kg of heroin were seized from them.

The key accused had allegedly sourced the LSD stamps from Europe over the Darknet and paid in bitcoins. An LSD stamp priced at $2 to $3 in the foreign market was being sold here for anything between ₹1,300 and ₹1,500. More potential arrests are likely, the police said. “This is not for the first time that such purchases are made over the Darknet,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City). The Netherlands seems to be the preferred destination for drug pushers.