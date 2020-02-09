Kerala

Police to collect feedback from complainants

The Kerala Police is set to introduce a mechanism to collect feedback from complaints to gauge their assessment of the service rendered by police stations.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed all District Police Chiefs, Range Deputy Inspectors-General and Zonal Inspectors-General to contact 10 complainants, who have been randomly selected, from their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis to enquire the quality of service.

Daily basis

Besides, the State Police Chief and the Additional Director General of Police, Crimes, will also collect feedbacks on a daily basis from 10 complainants from across the State.

The mechanism will come into being with the upgradation of police stations as service delivery centres.

