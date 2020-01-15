Police to campaign for child safety

The Kerala Police are embarking on a State-wide mass campaign to create awareness about sexual atrocities against children and ensure child safety.

Titled Maalaakha (Angel), the campaign seeks to reach out to different sections of society, including parents, teachers, relatives, police officers, doctors, health workers and media personnel, and enlighten them about the means to prevent atrocities against children.

State Police Chief Loknath Benhra said the campaign would start on January 15 and go on till March 31. District Police Chiefs would be in charge of the programmes. A campaign vehicle named Vava Express carrying messages against exploitation and sexual assault of children would be deployed for the campaign, which includes various activities like collection of signatures, processions, cultural events, dramas, street plays, awareness sessions and sand art.

Programmes attended by film and TV stars, Student Police Cadets, anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, Kudumbashree and Janasree workers and volunteers are another highlight. The campaign also includes administration of pledge, mass run and candlelight vigil.

Besides, Janamythri police beat officers would fan out to houses in their respective areas to take the message to families and collect feedback.