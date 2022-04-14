Police tighten security measures in Kannur

April 14, 2022 21:34 IST

KANNUR

The Kannur city police have tightened security in view of the heavy rush at places including malls and beaches to celebrate Vishu festival. Kannur City Police Commissioner R. Ilango said about 500 policemen have been posted at all police stations on duty on April 14 and April 15. Mr. Illango directed all police stations to ensure police presence in crowded places such as markets, malls, beaches and parks as part of inspections. He said strict action will be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol or careless driving or causing traffic jams. Police will also be deployed at key locations to avoid congestion and other untoward incidents in cities and other areas. Two mobile patrols, four bike patrols and 15 beat patrols have been set up within the Kannur Town police station. A total of 74 police personnel, including 18 sub inspectors, assistant sub inspectors, 56 senior civil police officers and civil police officer, have been deployed. Besides, 230 police officers will be deployed under Kannur sub division for this. Four mobile patrols, 6 bike patrols and 10 beat patrols were set up within the Thalassery police station.