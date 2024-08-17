GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police submits charge sheets against former KCA coach

Accused has been charged under various provisions of the POCSO Act in addition to others pertaining to the destruction of evidence and other offences

Published - August 17, 2024 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police have submitted the charge sheets in four cases relating to the sexual assault on minors by former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) coach M. Manu.

In charge sheets submitted to the Additional District and Sessions Court here, the accused has been charged under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in addition to others pertaining to the destruction of evidence and other offences.

He has been accused of sexually assaulting minor girls when he worked as a trainer at the KCA’s academy in Thiruvananthapuram. He used to coach trainees at the junior level.

The accused used to purportedly harass the survivors after taking their nude pictures under the pretext of assessing their fitness levels. While one of the survivors complained soon after Manu returned to the position a few months ago, five others too approached the police recounting similar experiences. The investigation team is yet to submit the charge sheets in the remaining two cases. The accused is currently under remand.

Meanwhile, the police have charged Manu with sexually abusing a former trainee, whom he had purportedly exploited in 2020 when she was a minor, after taking her to Tenkasi in April. The case has been transferred to the Courtallam police in Tamil Nadu.

