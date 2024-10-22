Police finds no evidence against Mayor, MLA in spat against KSRTC driver

The Thiruvananthapuram City police seemingly absolved both Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, of any grave wrongdoing in their alleged spat with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu six months ago, according to an investigation report filed in the court on Tuesday.

The probe status came under scrutiny when the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III considered a petition filed by Mr. Yadhu seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court into the incident that had taken place on August 27.

The petitioner had expressed dissatisfaction with the probe undertaken by the Cantonment police in the case registered against Ms. Rajendran, Mr. Dev and three others on the basis of the court’s direction.

In its investigation report, the police appeared to punch holes in Mr. Yadhu’s contention that the Mr. Dev had “trespassed” on the bus. Pointing out that the door of the KSRTC bus was operated using a hydraulic system, the investigators maintained the legislator could not have entered the bus without the driver’s consent.

The police also claimed to have found no proof to corroborate Mr. Yadhu’s allegation that the group had hurled expletives at him. The statements of a few passengers were recorded to back the finding, they stated.

They added that the probe continued into the other allegations pertaining to the use of criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his duties, wrongful restraint and causing evidence of offence to disappear.

On the other hand, the police found fault on the part of Mr. Yadhu. Accusing him of not complying with the bus route allotted by the KSRTC, the police called for further probe in this regard.

During the hearing, the prosecution dubbed the petition a ruse to seek media attention and added that the investigation into three cases including one pertaining to sexual harassment against Mr. Yadhu is progressing.

While the case will be taken up for consideration again on October 29, the court will deliver its final order on October 30.

