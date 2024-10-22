GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police submit progress report on probe into KSRTC driver-Thiruvananthapuram Mayor spat in court

Published - October 22, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police on Tuesday submitted a report on the investigation into the alleged spat between KSRTC empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran six months ago at the court.

The probe status came under scrutiny when the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III considered a petition filed by Mr. Yadhu seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court into the incident that had taken place on August 27.

The petition had expressed dissatisfaction with the probe undertaken by the Cantonment police in the case registered against Ms. Rajendran, her husband K.M. Sachin Dev and three others on the basis of the court’s direction.

In its investigation report, the police claimed to have obtained crucial evidence in the case including witness statements, CCTV footage details, and documents including the trip sheet of the KSRTC bus, vehicle log sheet and Mr. Yadhu’s duty certificate.

During the hearing, the prosecution dubbed the petition a ruse to seek media attention and added that the investigation into three cases including one pertaining to sexual harassment against Mr. Yadhu is progressing.

While the case will be taken up for consideration again on October 29, the court will deliver its final order on October 30.

