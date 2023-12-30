Police step up vigil in crowded areas ahead of New Year bash

December 30, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - Kozhikode

The police have deployed plainclothesmen and shadow patrol squads as an additional security measure in all crowded locations in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations. Arrangements are in place to manage the increased flow of vehicles and instantly respond to traffic violations.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena said the shadow patrol squads and the pink police team would keep an eye on eve teasers and other anti-social elements at the public venues of different celebrations. Places like the Kozhikode beach and the S.M. Street would be under close surveillance of the squads, he added.

Illegal parking along public roads and lane violations would be dealt seriously with the support of a separate road safety enforcement squad. Support of crane operators would be sought to remove vehicles parked in unpermitted areas. According to police sources, the finalised regulations related to celebrations in beach tourism destinations and other public places will be released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, chances are minimal to introduce curb on solo drivers in four-wheel vehicles on the new year eve considering the chances of public protest.

Surveillance has been strengthened around various railway stations and bus stands owing to the increased flow of passengers and seasonal rush for shopping. Intensive checkings on State and national highways would be continued by the highway patrol squads for one more week as part of the efforts to prevent the smuggling of Indian-made foreign liquor and synthetic drugs. Flash inspections are also under way with the support of various enforcement squads comprising Excise, Forest, and Railway Protection Force.

