Police step up vigil as The Kerala Story debuts in cinemas in State today

May 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Friday’s release of the contentious and allegedly communally touchy film The Kerala Story has prompted the State police to up their vigil against possible vandalism and protests at screening centres.

A top officer said on Thursday that law enforcement has not ruled out “misguided action” for and against the movie. Its contentious narrative purportedly centres around the questionable claim that the Islamic State (IS) found Kerala a fertile ground for recruiting impressionable youth to its terrorist cause during the 2016-18 period.

The police have asked cinemas screening the film to frisk viewers for explosive substances, arms and offensive pamphlets, black flags or posters. They would provide perimeter security and ensure rapid response if any incident in the cinema hall spilled over into violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said at least four cinema theatres have confirmed that they would screen the controversial movie. Most were loath to exhibit the film, fearing political antipathy, violence, vandalism, arson and property damage. The police have also flagged the possibility of those opposing the movie’s narrative of defacing its posters.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the movie’s screening, paving the way for its release in the State on Friday.

The BJP’s student wing, ABVP, screened the movie at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, triggering a fierce protest from Left student organisations.

The police were not ruling out such scenarios in Kerala. They were mindful that the Tamil Nadu police Intelligence wing had warned of widespread unrest if theatres exhibited the films. The neighbouring State was currently under a security umbrella.

The State government has termed the demand to ban the movie legally untenable. Instead, it has urged a boycott. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has found itself on the same page as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in opposing the film.

Leader of the Opposition V.D.Satheesan, IUML leaders and the KPCC president have warned that the movie would provide a propaganda tool for the far-right Sangh Parivar to drive a wedge between communities by demonising the Muslim community in Kerala as Islamist.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Culture Minister Saji Cherian said secular and democratic forces should rally to counter the film’s false narrative that portrayed Kerala as a cradle for terrorists.

The cinema’s trailers released on the Internet appeared to indicate that its central theme revolved around a fictional retelling of the defection of three radicalised Kerala women and their husbands to the IS in Khoisan province in Afghanistan in 2016.

The women surrendered to the Afghanistan government with their children in 2019 following the death of their husbands in combat. They are currently held in a Kabul prison.

A purported video of the women seeking clemency surfaced on social media in 2020 and triggered a debate about possible repatriation.

Subsequently, the Afghanistan government confirmed their detention. It informed the Indian administration that the four women were the only IS activists of Indian nationality in their custody in Kabul prison.