Police step up their anti-crime drive

13,032 wanted persons held between Dec. 18 and Jan. 9, 16,680 locations raided

The Kerala police appeared to have stepped up its plainclothes operations to counter organised crime.

On Tuesday, an early win for the police came in Wayanad. Undercover officers busted a ‘criminal conclave’ at a forest resort in the district.

They seized contraband, narcotic drugs, and arrested several participants. The police claimed the detainees included wanted men from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

A gang leader had convened the gathering under the pretext of celebrating his marriage anniversary.

Plainclothes officers had staked out at the resort posing as guests to effect the arrests.

Arrest

The police claimed that law enforcers had arrested 13,032 wanted persons between December 18 and January 9 and detained 215 of them under the provisions of KAPA.

Law enforcers also raided 16,680 locations, confiscated 5,987 mobile phones allegedly used for criminal purposes, and cancelled the bail of 61 recurrent offenders. Thiruvananthapuram Rural police recorded the highest number of arrests (1,506 persons).

In December last, State Police Chief Anil Kanth launched a special drive, themed ‘Kaval’ (Guard) to crack down on crimes that created insecurity in society, ravaged the environment, and undermined citizens’ confidence in law enforcement.

It entailed a crackdown on petty crimes such as drug peddling, street violence, and thuggery. The police had also increased its street presence to make public places safe for women at all hours.

The special drive entailed active crime mapping. The police had plotted crime-prone spots and detailed the nature of crimes reported from different localities. They kept an active on offenders, particularly those out on bail or parole.

Mr. Kant had also recommended the vigorous application of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act to deter repeat offenders.

He also asked the police to protect the dignity of citizens at all costs. Their life and property were paramount. Moreover, particular focus should be given to the marginalised section of society. They should feel welcome at station houses, he said.