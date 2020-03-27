Police step up surveillance with innovative facilities

The police in association with the Health Department have intensified steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through innovative methods like no-touch pass verification facility and geo-fencing technology in the district.

“We have launched a no-touch pass verification facility at the Kalpetta police station to ensure minimum physical contact with the public,” District Police Chief R. Ilanko told The Hindu. The police can now verify self-declaration forms and other documents using mobile phones. It will not only ensure the safety of police officers but also that of the public, he added. “We are also using geo-fencing technology to monitor the movement of high-risk persons in home quarantine,” he said. According to Mr. Ilanko, as many as 27 teams have been engaged on nine State border check posts, including five on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and four on the Kerala-Karnataka border under the supervision of three DySPs. Four flying squads have also been constituted in the border areas to keep a tab on the arrival of people from other States through forest paths. Special teams have been constituted under the supervision of two DySPs to check four inter-district borders. Road block picket teams for random checking have also set up at all the 16 police stations in the district, he said.

The Janamaithri police have been directed to sensitise the public, including tribal people, and disbursing soaps, handwash, and masks in remote tribal settlements, Mr. Ilanko said. They will also monitor the movement of people in home quarantine and maintain a record of primary and secondary contacts.

Two pass issuing check posts were set up at the Noolpuzha village office and the Collectorate.