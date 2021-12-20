Police step up security in Kannur

In the wake of the political murders in Alappuzha, the police have intensified surveillance and carried out preventive arrests in Kannur.

District Police Chief R. Ilango said all arrangements had been made to prevent any untoward incident. He said 12 preventive arrests were made after they were found loitering around party offices and other sensitive areas under suspicious circumstances.

The police have issued notices warning 30 leaders of the SDPI and BJP. Those involved in criminal activities were being monitored, he said and added that any protest march related to the incident had been disallowed.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel who were on leave, have been called back to duty.