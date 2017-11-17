Police step up security for Nilambur encounter anniversary

In view of the perceived threat by the banned Communist Party of India ( Maoist) on account of the first anniversary of the “encounter” between the Maoists and the police, special squads accompanied by the Thunderbolt commandos have stepped up security in north Kerala.

Tamil Nadu-born Ajitha (Kaveri), a lawyer-turned-Maoist and Koppam Devarajan, CPI (Maoist) central committee member were gunned down inside the jungle in the Karulai range of the Nilambur South division on November 24.

Already teams have started combing operations in the jungle bordering the police stations and the tribal hamlets. Forest personnel had reported a suspected movement of Maoists in Wayanad recently, a senior officer told The Hindu on Friday.

The Home Department feels that the Maoists would not resort to any “ mischief ” especially when the organisation has been facing severe setbacks across the country and the left extremist movement becoming weak. The southern regional bureau comprising Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil, of the party has stagnated with State governments along with the Centre attempting to crush the movement with an iron hand.

The Home Department sources said that about 25 vulnerable police stations near the forested areas in Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram and Palakkad districts were capable of handling any situation.

Intelligence input

Less than six months ago, the department had received an intelligence input that the Maoists who had been trying to infiltrate and bring their presence in tribal settlements would retaliate against the Nilambur encounter.

A few police stations then had been ill-equipped without adequate weapons and had shortage of staff with 50-year-old and above promotees occupying the post of station house officers.

However, the police are vigilant about the clandestine activities of outfits that provide some sort of logistical support to the Maoists. Already frontal organisations have been under tight surveillance, the sources said.

Last year the police intervened during the cremation of Devaraj stating that they had to avoid communal violence. The police said that Left wing extremists and their supporters, including the Social Democratic Party of India, the Welfare Party of India and the Revolutionary Marxist Party had plans to exhibit the body at public places.

The BJP and some other Hindu organisations had planned to obstruct the exhibition of the body at public places. “It would have ended in a communal violence since the opponents were mainly from Hindu organisations and the majority of supporters were Muslims.” the district chief’s report said.