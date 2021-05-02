Police step up security at counting centres

Central Armed Police Forces to provide security to inner cordon of counting centres

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centres at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta, District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Sukumar said security for the inner cordon of counting centres would be provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Security arrangements at each counting centre will be supervised by a police team which includes a Deputy Superintendent of Police, a Police Inspector, two Sub Inspectors, and 32 civil police officers, Mr. Sukumar said. Security arrangements outside the counting centres will be supervised by the Sub Divisional Police Officers concerned with the assistance of a 34-member team.

Two mobile patrol squads will be present within each police station limits, apart from the patrolling vehicles of Inspectors and Sub Divisional Police Officers.

No one will be allowed to enter counting centre premises without valid identity cards issued by the Returning Officer concerned. The 100-metre stretch of road in front of the counting centres will be a sterile area, and no vehicle will be allowed there till the completion of counting, Mr. Sukumar said.

No processions and gatherings will be allowed in the district. Strict action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance will be initiated against violators, he said.