Police step up security arrangements in Vadakara

High security arrangements are in place in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency to avert chances of political clashes in view of the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. The first round of meeting convened by the State Police Chief with senior police officers in Kozhikode district has reviewed the safety measures and details of deployment in rural areas.

Restrictions on high-spirited late evening victory celebrations have been communicated with all political party leaders to ensure their cooperation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are likely to be issued to ensure better control over the celebrations.

Heightened surveillance has been put in place in the wake of the controversy over the alleged social media campaign against Left Democratic Front Candidate (LDF) K.K. Shailaja during the election. There have been isolated incidents of clashes between the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers over the alleged smear campaign.

According to police sources, patrol squads have been deployed in all politically sensitive areas in Vadakara. Vehicle checking is in progress covering district borders. All Station House Officers have been asked to review safety arrangements and report to higher officers. No public conventions and meetings by political parties will be permitted in the constituency without securing prior permission.

Cyber patrolling has also been intensified to track social media pages engaged in disseminating fake news related to election results. A district-level cell will track such feeds and report to higher authorities.

In Kozhikode district, Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency had the highest number of sensitive and critical booths. There were 120 sensitive booths which were under surveillance during the election. There were 43 booths in interior areas facing Maoist threat.