Police step in to prevent priests trying to forcibly enter Bishop’s House

Published - October 30, 2024 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ordination of eight deacons continues to rock the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church as a group of rebel priests tried to make their way into Bishop’s House here on Tuesday (October 29) to meet apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur to discuss issues related to the ordination on November 4.

The police were called in by the Church authorities, and the group of eight priests seen inside the Bishop’s House premises was prevented from meeting the apostolic administrator as supporters of the rebel priests gathered outside the gate.

The rebel supporters from the lay group Alamaya Munnettam (Lay People to the Fore) later claimed that Puthur’s desire to control the archdiocese using police force would ultimately fail. They warned that any attempts by the hierarchy to “colonise” the archdiocese and its churches would be met with strong resistance.

Meanwhile, Marthoma Nazrani Sangam, a group of lay people supporting the official Church hierarchy demanded the ousting of the priests who attempted to force their way into the Bishop’s House. The group claimed that eighteen priests attempted to force their way into the Bishop’s House and said stringent action should be taken against them.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:16 am IST

Kochi / Kerala

