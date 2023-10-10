HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police start aerial surveillance to check Maoist menace in Wayanad

Naxalite Special Duty Wing of Tamil Nadu Police and their counterparts in Karnataka are assisting combing operations

October 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The police combing forest areas near Kambamala in Wayanad on Tuesday on a helicopter.

The police combing forest areas near Kambamala in Wayanad on Tuesday on a helicopter. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police on Tuesday launched aerial surveillance using a helicopter in the Kambamala area in Wayanad to check the Maoist menace.

The police have strengthened their combing operations in the forest areas of Kambamala following the recurring presence and attacks by the proscribed group in the area. The police are also using drones to identify the hideouts of the Maoists and track their movements.

Apart from Thunderbolts, the elite commandos of the Kerala Police, a huge posse of the police force has also been mobilised for the combing operation. The Naxalite Special Duty Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police and their counterparts in Karnataka are also assisting the operations.

Three-pronged approach

The exercise follows a three-pronged approach, gather intelligence on the Maoists, ensure security to the people in the area, and foil the attempts by the Maoists to draw village youth into their movement.

The helicopter landed at the Wayanad Government Engineering College ground around 10.40 a.m. The aerial surveillance began around 11 a.m.  A five-member team led by District Police Chief Padam Singh flew over the Kambamala, Thalappuzha, Makkimala, Periya, Thirunelly, Padinharethara, and Kunhome areas in the district, Aralam area in Kannur district and Ambalappara area on the Kerala-Karnataka border. The sortie lasted around an hour and 40 minutes.

To continue

The exercise would continue in the coming days, Mr. Singh told The Hindu. Patrolling and vehicle checking would be continued in the district, a forest tri-junction bordering Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he said.

Armed militants of the group had vandalised the office of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) a few weeks ago and later they reportedly damaged a surveillance camera installed by the police in the area to monitor their movements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.