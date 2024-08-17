Police stand guard in disaster-hit areas in Wayanad, undeterred by odds

The police have been working tirelessly, round the clock, in the disaster-affected areas of Punchirimattom, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala in Wayanad, providing a beacon of hope to those affected by the devastating landslides. On the 18th consecutive day since the disaster struck, the police remain committed to their duty, undeterred by the scale of the tragedy.

The Meppadi police were the first to respond to the landslide, closely followed by District Police Chief T. Narayanan and his team. Under his leadership, the police joined hands with locals and volunteer organisations in rescue operations, demonstrating remarkable coordination and determination. “The initial response during a natural calamity is very crucial for rescue operations,” said Mr. Narayanan.

The district police could utilise the golden hours effectively to evacuate maximum number of people in the area, he said, adding, “We were able to rescue more than 100 people during the initial hour.”

Even as a second landslide occurred, the police continued their mission. “When we were trying to shift residents of Chooralmala, we found survivors who were swept away in the floods and stuck on the walls of a school, said K.S. Ajesh, Station House Officer, Meppady station. “We rescued and shifted them to a nearby hospital in a vehicle,” he added.

The Kerala Police Special Operation Group (SOG) took charge of the rescue operations, conducting the first-ever monkey rope operation in the disaster-hit area to rescue those trapped at Mundakkai. “The devastation after the landslides was the biggest challenge in my official life,” said Superintendent of Police, SOG, Taposh Basumatary. “The commandos and thunderbolts were trained for any kind of operation, but they were mainly deployed for Naxal operations. They were trained in advance mountaineering, high-altitude operations, urban and commando operations,” he said. “However, this time, they could utilise their calibre in rescue and relief operations,” he added.

Women, elderly, and children were guided to safety across rivers and hills despite adverse weather conditions. The SOG constructed a bridge to reach the isolated Mundakkai area after the Chooralmala bridge collapsed, enabling rescuers to reach the affected region. “When we reached Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, there were nearly 500 people, including the injured. However, we were able to shift them to relief camps and hospitals using the temporary bridge,” said thunderbolt commando Rajan, the name has been changed owing to security reasons.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the disaster-hit areas, restricting unnecessary travel while ensuring swift passage for ambulances and essential services. The police have been involved in a multitude of tasks, including search operations, traffic control, patrol, inquests, body escort, data collection, secret surveillance, specialised investigations and security in relief camps, Mr. Naryanan said.

Special control rooms have been set up in Meppadi and Chooralmala to coordinate activities, operating 24 hours a day. A dedicated police team worked tirelessly to expedite inquest proceedings, allowing families to receive the remains of their loved ones as quickly as possible.

Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar coordinated the overall operations, with K. Sethuraman Inspector General of Police (North Zone), Deputy Inspector General (Kannur Range) Thomson Jose, Arun K. Pavithran, Commandant, KAP IV Battalion, and others leading the effort.