Police sniffer dog bids adieu

December 03, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A police sniffer dog in Shoranur police sub-division named Rani passed away on Friday.

The eight-year-old dog had served the police force since 2016. Apart from the usual investigation duties, Rani had been deployed for VIP security at several places, including Guruvayur.

It was under treatment for liver ailment at Veterninary Hospital, Mannuthy.

The dog’s funeral took place with official honour at Police Dog Squad unit at Paruthipra on Saturday.

DySP V. Suresh, Inspector P.M. Gopakumar, and State Dogs Squad officer S. Suresh placed wreaths on the body.