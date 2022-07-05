Police slap rioting charges against farmer leaders

Police accused of discriminating against farmers who protested against ESZ

Police accused of discriminating against farmers who protested against ESZ

The police registered a case against 15 leaders of the Joint Farmers Council for taking out a march to the Collectorate here on June 28 demanding legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court order imposing a one kilometre buffer zone around the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in human inhabited areas and their farmlands.

Bishop of Palakkad Mar Peter Kochupurakkal had inaugurated the march in front of the collectorate. However, the police spared the Bishop

Thousands of farmers from across the district had taken part in the march taken out from Fort Grounds to the civil station. The march was arranged with prior permission from the police.

The police slapped on farmers leaders several charges such as Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 for unlawful assembly, 147 for rioting, and 203 for giving false information.

Police sources said the farmers leaders were framed under the behest of the District Police Chief.

Several other farmer organisations, including the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), Land Protection Council, and Farmer Protection Council, had attended the march.

Farmers living in the buffer zones of the Silent Valley and Parambikulam wildlife sanctuaries such as Palakkuzhi, Mangalam Dam, Olippara, Adipparanda, Muthalamada, Elavanchery, Karimpara, Kanhirapuzha, Palakkayam, Karimba, Mannarkkad, Thachampara, Attappady and Thiruvizhamkunnu had taken part in the rally.

Several other organisations, including the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), had staged protests raising the same demand. However, no action was taken against the other organisations which took out Collectorate marches for the same cause.

Farmer leaders said that the government was slapping cases against them with the intention of addressing the farmer agitation.