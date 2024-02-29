Police shielding accused in veterinary student’s death, says Satheesan

February 29, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that the police were shielding students who ragged J.S. Siddharth, a junior student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, leading to his death.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which viciously murdered Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T.P. Chandrashekharan, was now trying to make the members of its feeder organisation Students’ Federation of India (SFI) the biggest criminal gang, said Mr. Satheesan.

SFI goons brutally murdered the junior student by beating him with iron bars and leather belts after undressing him in front of hundreds of students on the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University campus, he alleged.

Mr. Satheesan called for arraigning the dean and other teachers of the college for trying to cover up the incident. Legal action should be taken against the teachers failing which the Congress would not allow them to enter the campus, he said. If the police failed to arrest the accused immediately, the Congress would intensify agitations, he added.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) decided to intensify its State-wide agitations against the “kangaroo court system” of the SFI on the campus that reportedly led to Siddharth’s death, said KSU State president Aloshious Xavier. The organisation would stage a torchlight protest on March 1 raising the slogan ‘Ruktha Athyajar‘ (stop atrocity), he added.

KSU Wayanad district committee began an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the varsity on Thursday evening, and the State committee would take out a protest march on March 4 to the varsity headquarters, he added.