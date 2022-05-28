Police serves notice on George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George was on Saturday summoned by the Fort police in connection with a hate-speech case.

Assistant Commissioner, Fort, S. Shaji has served notice on the former legislator to report at his office at 11 a.m. to record his statement in the case. The notice was issued in adherence to the conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court for his bail. The police are likely to record his voice samples in connection with the case.

The move comes close on the heels of Mr. George declaring his intention to tour Thrikkakara as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s campaign for the byelection on Sunday. He had announced that he would give a “befitting reply” to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whom he accused for his arrest in the hate-speech case.