Police self-defence programme for women, kids to be boosted

Master trainer programmes mooted in all districts: SPC

State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant has said steps will be adopted to improve the self-defence training programme being conducted by the Kerala Police for women and children.

He was speaking while inaugurating a three-day workshop organised at the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion headquarters at Menamkulam here for district-level master trainers of the self-defence programme on Thursday.

With the government ensuring top priority for the safety of women and children in the State, the police force considered implementing such programmes in all districts among its prime responsibilities, Mr. Kant said.

Nearly 80 master trainers representing every police district are participating in the training programme. Besides the existing curriculum, they will take part in classes on cyber security, laws that concern women and children, women safety in the cyberworld and other topics.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) S. Sreejith, who is the nodal officer of the programme, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Range) R. Nishanthini, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Merin Joseph and State Police Media Centre deputy director and assistant nodal officer of the programme V.P. Pramod Kumar also participated.