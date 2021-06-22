Kerala

Police seize four crude bombs

Staff Reporter KANNUR 22 June 2021 22:25 IST
Updated: 22 June 2021 22:25 IST

During a check conducted by the police bomb squad and the dog squad, four crude bombs were detected hidden in a plastic bucket at Poyiloor Thattil Peedika in Kannur on Tuesday.

The bombs were found in the backyard of an unoccupied house owned.

The Kolavallur police registered a case and started an investigation. The bomb squad defused the seized crude bombs. The search operation was led by Kolavallur SI Bijoy and CPO Deepesh.

