KeralaKANNUR 22 June 2021 22:25 IST
Comments
Police seize four crude bombs
Updated: 22 June 2021 22:25 IST
During a check conducted by the police bomb squad and the dog squad, four crude bombs were detected hidden in a plastic bucket at Poyiloor Thattil Peedika in Kannur on Tuesday.
The bombs were found in the backyard of an unoccupied house owned.
The Kolavallur police registered a case and started an investigation. The bomb squad defused the seized crude bombs. The search operation was led by Kolavallur SI Bijoy and CPO Deepesh.
More In Kerala
Read more...