Police seize four crude bombs

KANNUR

22 June 2021 22:25 IST

During a check conducted by the police bomb squad and the dog squad, four crude bombs were detected hidden in a plastic bucket at Poyiloor Thattil Peedika in Kannur on Tuesday.

The bombs were found in the backyard of an unoccupied house owned.

The Kolavallur police registered a case and started an investigation. The bomb squad defused the seized crude bombs. The search operation was led by Kolavallur SI Bijoy and CPO Deepesh.

