1.8 kg gold seized from passenger at Calicut airport

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
October 15, 2022 22:47 IST

The police seized 1.8 kg of smuggled-in gold from a passenger who reached the Calicut airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. A police team led by District Police Chief Sujit Das S. zeroed in on Riyasmon, 39, from Chattipparamba near here, following specific information about his involvement in gold smuggling.

Although Riyasmon refused to reveal any information, the police had to subject each item of his luggage to a detailed examination. Nine gold bars were found inside the battery case of a music player he carried. The police had to cut open the music player battery after it was found heavier.

The police said the gold was valued at ₹91 lakh in the market.

