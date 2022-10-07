Police seize 1 kg of gold from air passenger at Karipur

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team under the supervision of District Police Chief S. Sujit Das seized one kilogram of smuggled gold from a passenger who reached Calicut International Airport at Karipur from Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The police arrested Aneesh Babu of Kootayi, Tirur, after they recovered two mercury-smeared long rods of gold from his trolley bag.

The police team zeroed in on Aneesh Babu, who reached Karipur on an Indigo flight, following specific information.

The police team nabbed him when he came out of the airport terminal after Customs checks. The team could not find the gold in his baggage and he refused to admit that he was carrying the contraband.

The team examined his trolley bag finally and found that two mercury smeared gold rods had been neatly inserted in it. Mr. Sujit Das said that it was the 63 rd gold smuggling case detected by the police at Karipur since February.