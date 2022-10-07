Kerala

Police seize 1 kg of gold from air passenger at Karipur

A police team under the supervision of District Police Chief S. Sujit Das seized one kilogram of smuggled gold from a passenger who reached Calicut International Airport at Karipur from Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The police arrested Aneesh Babu of Kootayi, Tirur, after they recovered two mercury-smeared long rods of gold from his trolley bag.

The police team zeroed in on Aneesh Babu, who reached Karipur on an Indigo flight, following specific information.

The police team nabbed him when he came out of the airport terminal after Customs checks. The team could not find the gold in his baggage and he refused to admit that he was carrying the contraband.

The team examined his trolley bag finally and found that two mercury smeared gold rods had been neatly inserted in it. Mr. Sujit Das said that it was the 63 rd gold smuggling case detected by the police at Karipur since February.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
gold and precious material
crime, law and justice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2022 9:14:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-seize-1-kg-of-gold-from-air-passenger-at-karipur/article65981636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY