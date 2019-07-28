Police security withdrawnfor University College

The City police have withdrawn its presence from within the campus of University College.

The move comes in the wake of an argument that had taken place between a police team that had been stationed for picketing and a group of students a day ago.

Following the incident, the students alleged that the police officers misbehaved with the students on the campus.

The police personnel, who have been deployed for security, have been directed to guard the entrance and not to enter the campus until further notice, sources said.

The team probing the University College case brought the prime accused Sivarenjith on the campus for evidence collection in the forgery case.

Sivarenjith had been taken into police custody for two days as part of the probe into the manufacture of a fake seal.

Meanwhile, the college authorities suspended nine more students who were accused in the case.

Earlier, the college had suspended six students, including the main accused Sivarenjith and Naseem.