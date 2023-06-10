Police search Vidya’s house, but return empty handed

June 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Police started an investigation into the complaints of forgery against former Student Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya on Saturday.

The authorities of Maharaja’s College, Kochi, and Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College, Attappady, had filed separate complaints against Ms. Vidya accusing her of forging an experience certificate in the name of Maharaja’s College.

Ms. Vidya had allegedly furnished the forged experience certificate while attending an interview for a guest lecturer at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College on June 2.

A police team led by Agali station house officer Saleem K. examined Ms. Vidya’s house at Thrikkarippur, Kasaragod, on Saturday morning. However, they could not recover the original of the faked document furnished by her.

Ms. Vidya had reportedly forged a certificate to claim that she had worked as a guest faculty at Maharaja’s College in 2018-19, and in 2020-21. The forgery came to light when those in the interview board raised doubts about the bona fides of her experience certificate.

The police reached the Attappady college campus as part of their investigation and spoke to K.R. Malar Chitra, the principal in-charge; Malayalam Department head Preetha Mol, and head accountant Madhusoodhanan. Principal Lalikol Varghese, who complained against Ms. Vidya on Thursday, was on leave.

Meanwhile, police faced criticism from different quarters because of the delay in acting in the complaints against Ms. Vidya. Although it has been a week since Maharaja’s College authorities filed a complaint against Ms. Vidya, the police acted only when it turned into a political controversy.

The police are yet to trace Ms. Vidya. It is alleged that the police did not show an interest to track and find her.

